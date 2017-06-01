WEST PALM BEACH, Florida—A new widebody aircraft being jointly developed by United Aircraft Corp. (UAC) of Russia and China’s Comac will not be delivered for at least another decade, but could be a strong competitor when it hits the market, the president of aircraft engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney said. “I view Chinese money and Russian acumen as a pretty formidable combination—and something nobody should ignore,” Robert F. Leduc told Aviation Daily ...
