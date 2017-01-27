Connect With Us
Aviation Week
Home > Commercial Aviation > Podcast: Has Etihad Hit A Wall?
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Podcast: Has Etihad Hit A Wall?

Jan 27, 2017 , and  | Aviation Week & Space Technology
RSS

After spending billions in investments in foreign airlines and new aircraft, Etihad’s CEO James Hogan is being replaced. With less appetite for risk and growth, what’s next for the Abu Dhabi-based airline?

Meanwhile, Emirates Airline has rattled the feathers of U.S. legacy carriers with this week’s announcement of a new service between Athens and New York. How will the Trump administration react? Listen in as our editors discuss.

Read further: Etihad’s Management Changes Signal New Course

Don't miss a single episode. Subscribe to Aviation Week's Check 6 podcast in iTunes.

   

Related Articles

Discuss this Video 1

AirlineCEO
on Jan 27, 2017

To coin a trite phrase, 'it is as plain as the nose on your face' that the Gulf carriers have benefited from massive subsidies provided by their respective Governments with little, if any notice taken of commercial imperatives. Of course, one might argue that all, so called, 'flag carriers' had similar arrangements in times gone by, but that was then and this is now.
Trump will almost certainly penalise these airlines, one way or another, which seems to me to be appropriate. I look forward to seeing how is actions adversely affect other, innocent carriers.

Please or Register to post comments.

AviationWeek.com
Penton Corporate
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×