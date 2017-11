Aviation Week's Managing Editor Commercial, Jens Flottau, and London Bureau Chief Tony Osborne tell France Bureau Chief Thierry Dubois what they saw at the Dubai airshow. Some events were unexpected, while some expected ones did not happen. Emirates again appeared to be ruling the world of large aircraft orders, while the UAE's manufacturing industry is burgeoning.

