Like the rest of the economic world, commercial aerospace has been climbing a wall of worry for years. By now it is clear that new orders for large commercial aircraft (LCA) are at least dipping. The combined book-to-bill rates for Airbus and Boeing, the leading original equipment manufacturers (OEM), fell below the psychologically important 1.0x mark in 2016 for the first time since 2009. Cutbacks in higher-margin widebodies were especially alarming. Worse yet, with Canadian, Chinese and ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Before Paris Show, Optimism About Backlogs and Deliveries, Not Orders" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package. Click “subscribe now” below to view your options.
Current Aviation Week & Space Technology magazine subscribers: simply use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.