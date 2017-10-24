Terrorist attacks, air traffic control strikes, airline bankruptcies and the as-yet-unclear impact of Brexit—the European aviation sector is undoubtedly going through a period of upheaval. But Paris airport operator Groupe ADP is confident traffic will grow significantly regardless, and is investing in infrastructure to drive that growth. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) expects world air traffic to nearly double from 2016-35, to 7.2 billion passengers a year. Even ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Paris Airport Operator Invests To Keep Up With Growing Demand" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.