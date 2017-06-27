The war of attrition that is the Paris Air Show is over for this year. Although attendance appeared light on the first day of the air show, it was back to the usual mob scene on Day 2, with a notably larger military presence. The order announcement tally from Airbus and Boeing beat expectations, though the lower quality of the announcements has been noted. Having drunk from the firehose of numerous aerospace and defense meetings and countless other conversations, we will attempt to distill ...