Next week, the U.S. International Trade Commission will hear arguments concerning whether the importation of Bombardier C Series jetliners into the U.S. could cause material damage to American companies. If the commission rules early in 2018 that the answer is “yes,” then duties already calculated by the Commerce Department will quadruple the cost of every C Series aircraft sold within U.S. borders. Such a ruling would effectively preclude C Series sales to U.S. carriers, and ...
REGISTER FOR FREE ACCESS (Valid Email Required)
Register now for free access to "Opinion: Why Boeing’s C Series Concerns Are Justified " and other premium content selected daily by our editors. Your free registration will also allow you to comment on any article posted to Aviationweek.com.
Current magazine subscribers: digital access to articles associated with your subscription are now included at no added charge to you. Simply use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.