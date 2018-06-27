Boeing’s vertical integration drive continues. In early June, it announced a joint venture to design, build and service auxiliary power units (APU) with European equipment giant Safran. The 50:50 joint venture will reside in the new Boeing Global Services business unit. This is on the heels of Boeing’s acquisition of distributor KLX, forming of a joint venture with automotive supplier Adient to build seats and the creation of in-house unit Boeing Avionics. To put this move into ...