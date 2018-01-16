Aftermarket revenue growth is a major priority for OEMs these days. Airbus would like to triple its air transport services revenue to €6 billion ($7.3 billion) by 2020. Boeing recently announced a monumental goal of achieving $50 billion in civil and military services revenue with its new Global Services business unit. Most aeroengine and component OEMs also have aggressive growth targets. New-generation aircraft are a logical growth target, but it is mature aircraft that hold the key ...