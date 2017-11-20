With the rate of accidents in business and commercial aviation at an all-time low, aviation safety seems a given. Industry executives and analysts are therefore concerned about other issues, measuring success via data points from aircraft sales to operating costs and revenue passenger miles. But this is no time for attention to wane. Global air traffic will double over the next 20 years, so even if safety levels plateau, the number of accidents is bound to increase. A historically low ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Opinion: How To Keep Accidents Low As Air Traffic Increases" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.