The U.S. Export-Import Bank is a major supporter of the U.S. aerospace industry’s large manufacturers. With guarantees backed by Ex-Im, foreign airlines have placed big orders for new U.S.-made aircraft and engines. Unfortunately, the same level of credit financing has not filtered down to a long-overlooked part of the industry: the small and medium-sized enterprises that export spare parts and help maintain an edge against foreign competition. Now is a good time to make a shift in ...