The Dubai Airshow has provided the big surprise of the week. Rather than place an expected order for 30+ Airbus A380s, Emirates ordered 40 Boeing 787-10s. Emirates made things worse for Airbus by making its demands clear: It would only place an A380 order if it received a 10-year production-line guarantee. This put Airbus in a very difficult position. Yet Emirates’ request for a line guarantee means little because the A380’s future is determined by Emirates, not Airbus. The ...