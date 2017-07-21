The commercial aviation industry is looking back at two milestones that have defined its current shape: The European Union’s common aviation market, created 25 years ago, treated the member states as one; the open-skies agreement between the European Union and the U.S. 10 years ago replaced many bilateral air service agreements, including the famous Bermuda II deal, which severely limited U.S. carriers’ access to Heathrow Airport. These milestones have a few things in ...