When Ohio University’s 1943 Douglas DC-3 rumbles to a stop on the ramp of a small rural Ohio airport, it isn’t long before the white, green and silver former FAA flight-check aircraft is swamped with curious onlookers. But N7AP, the DC-3, is more than eye candy for university outreach—it is a research and training tool for the school’s Avionics Engineering Center (AEC), where students come to gain hands-on experience with navigation, guidance, communications, control ...