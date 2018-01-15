Airbus will have “no choice but to shut down the A380 program” if it cannot work out an additional deal with Emirates, departing Airbus sales chief John Leahy predicted Jan. 15. Leahy said Emirates was the only prospective customer in a position to take six or more aircraft for a period of up to ten years, even though talks with other customers are ongoing. Airbus had hoped to secure a large A380 order from Emirates at the November 2017 Dubai Airshow, but the deal fell through ...
