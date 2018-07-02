The FAA is pressing ahead with a Northeast Corridor initiative to deliver air traffic management (ATM) improvements in the congested region between Boston and Washington, but risks remain over the airline industry’s readiness to take advantage of flight efficiencies as well as the agency’s ability to deliver them. At the June 27 meeting of the FAA’s NextGen Advisory Committee (NAC), public acceptance of new performance-based navigation (PBN) procedures that could shift and ...