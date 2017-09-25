As U.S. legacy airlines implement features such as basic-economy fares to battle ultra-low-cost carriers (ULCCs), Canadian operators have mostly been spared fromthis type of budget competition. But new entrants soon could change this, and have prompted Air Canada and WestJet Airlines to prepare for competitors planning to offer unbundled products. One new LCC already has started operations and as many as three more could begin business in 2018. Most of the new airlines plan to ...