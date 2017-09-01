With members of the House and Senate set to return to Washington after their August recess, the pressure is on a deeply divided Congress to find a way to keep the government funded beyond the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30. And if they fail? According to the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, the air traffic control system would probably continue operating normally because nearly all controllers are considered essential employees. The same goes for ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"New Analysis Shows Even A Partial FAA Shutdown Hurts America" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.