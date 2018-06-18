Airbus was confronted with a difficult problem: It needed to add another final assembly line to its industrial system to be able to implement the ramp-up of narrowbody deliveries over the coming years. But the only available hall was at its Hamburg-Finkenwerder plant, and it did not suit the requirements of its legacy system. The constraint of fitting another A320/A320neo-family line into a facility that is too square to optimally handle the legacy production system—and provides only ...