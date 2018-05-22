As a key indicator of renewed confidence in its recently restructured regional jet program, Mitsubishi Aircraft has approved the go-ahead of the MRJ70, the smaller sibling of the still-in-development MRJ90 regional jet. Although the baseline 76-seat MRJ variant has always been part of Mitsubishi’s family plan, the formal decision to launch the running mate’s development reflects increased optimism within the company’s leadership that the long-delayed overall program is ...
