Mitsubishi Aircraft has almost, but not quite, completed the design changes that a year ago forced it to delay first delivery of its MRJ regional jet to mid-2020. The company is sticking by that latest schedule, although there are signs that redesigning parts of the aircraft is taking longer than expected. With four aircraft in the air and a fifth being used for ground testing, the program is completing two more units, at least one of which will join the development effort. The ...