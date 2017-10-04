To use a sports metaphor, Brexit appears to have scored a spectacular own goal with the collapse of Monarch, the UK’s fifth-largest airline. The airline’s insolvency was declared at 4 a.m. on Oct. 2 and left more than 100,000 travelers stranded across Europe. Adding to the toll, up to 300,000 customers who booked travel with the carrier have lost money, and all 2,100 employees of the airline are out of work. In a letter to employees, CEO Andrew Swaffield said the root cause of ...
