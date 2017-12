The Airbus C Series

In a move that shocked the industry, Airbus on Oct. 17 agreed to take a controlling 50.1% stake in Bombardier’s C Series program, making no financial investment but bringing its sales and marketing muscle, supply-chain procurement power and global support network to the venture. Expected to close in the second half on 2018, the deal includes assembling C Series aircraft for U.S. customers at Airbus’ plant in Mobile, Alabama, to avoid anticipated import tariffs.