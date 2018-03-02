As Air Italy sets out its ambitious plans for growth and market dominance, 49% shareholder Qatar Airways will be hoping that this big push in Italy will be more successful than its Gulf counterpart Etihad Airways’ foray into the market through its Alitalia stake. Last year, Qatar Airways bought 49% of AQA Holding, the new parent company of Meridiana, leaving 51% in the hands of previous owner Alisarda, which dates its name and origins to 1963 and a mission to encourage the emerging ...