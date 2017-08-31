There have been plenty of significant developments in Asia-Pacific long-haul markets this year, from both low-cost and full-service airlines. However, another key issue to watch in this region is the vast number of aircraft on order by low-cost carriers (LCC) for short-haul flying. The major players have placed more than 1,700 orders for narrowbody aircraft (see table). This raises several important concerns for the Asia-Pacific airline industry and for the broader aerospace sector. First, ...