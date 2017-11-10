Asian low-cost carriers have stolen the limelight in recent years with massive narrowbody aircraft orders, but this year it is the region’s full-service legacy airlines that are more active in negotiating fleet deals. Major carriers such as Singapore Airlines and Cathay Pacific have already placed orders, and other airlines are preparing to make decisions soon. Still more are weighing up alternatives for longer-term deals. However, not all are in buying mood, as Garuda Indonesia plans ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Many Asian Legacy Airlines In Aircraft Order Talks" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.