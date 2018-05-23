Startup Zunum Aero wants to revitalize short-haul regional air transport by developing a small hybrid-electric airliner which features low operating costs, noise and emissions. In scheduled charter operator JetSuite, it has found a launch customer that embodies this strategy. “Their market model is close to ours,” says Ashish Kumar, Zunum founder and CEO. The Seattle-based company’s first aircraft is being designed to carry up to 12 passengers at least 700 mi., at a cruise ...