Staying Open Although the three largest U.S. carriers are stepping up their lobbying of the Trump administration to curtail Persian Gulf airlines’ access to the U.S., the CEOs of two smaller ones are resolute in their continuing support for the U.S.’s open-skies policy. JetBlue Airways’ Robin Hayes and Hawaiian Airlines’ Mark Dunkerley remain committed to supporting that policy, even as Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and American Airlines and their unions redouble ...