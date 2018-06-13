For many Asia-Pacific airlines, variety is the key to combating the increasing number of challengers from across the business-model spectrum. Japan Airlines (JAL) is the latest example of a carrier establishing a new unit to experiment with an alternative approach to competition. Several major airline groups in the region have branched out with multiple business models. Among these, Qantas operates the Australia-based low-cost carrier (LCC) Jetstar; Korean Air has the Jin Air low-cost ...