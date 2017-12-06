Industry’s surge toward aircraft electrification has spiked again with Airbus, Rolls-Royce and Siemens joining U.S. startups Zunum Aero, Wright Electric and Ampaire in espousing the potential for electric propulsion in commercial aviation. The startups may be beginning small, at around 12 seats, but Airbus and its partners believe the trend might lead to a 50-100-seat hybrid-electric regional airliner entering service by 2030-35. They all believe electric propulsion could allow ...
