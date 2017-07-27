Frontier Airlines is planning what appears to be a major expansion, adding many new cities and notably strengthening its Denver base with new routes. Despite questions about whether this signals a strategy shift, the airline underscores that the new routes build on its ongoing approach of filling in its network. The carrier, which filed paperwork for an initial public offering (IPO) in March, recently said it would add service to 21 new cities and 85 new routes. The airline said the ...