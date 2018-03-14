Aeromexico’s recent integration of its first Boeing 737 MAX-family aircraft into its domestic network marked the latest in a series of fleet changes for the Mexico City-based carrier. It is also arguably the least significant. While the MAX brings efficiency compared to the airline’s current-generation 737-700s and -800s, it also represents an element of continuity in a fleet that, at the beginning of 2017, featured five distinct aircraft families. When the first of its 60 MAXs ...