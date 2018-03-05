The first Avic MA700 turboprop airliner should be rolled out around the middle of 2019, following the start of fabrication of long-lead parts last December. A first flight is slated by the end of 2019, if all goes smoothly, otherwise no later than mid-2020, says a program official. First delivery no earlier than 2022 is looking likely. These dates indicate program slippage of more than a year from the 2016 schedule and three years from the targets Avic set when it launched development of ...
