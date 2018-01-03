European airlines that have been focusing for some years on the gains to be made on North Atlantic routes, an increasingly crowded sector, are looking farther south for growth opportunities. Dynamic change is affecting airlines operating in and to Latin America. Economic reforms in some major economies, a swelling urban middle class and greater competition in the aviation sector are boosting passenger demand. In addition, airports are investing in infrastructure, and new low-cost-carrier ...
