Embraer’s newest generation of E-jets, powered by Pratt & Whitney’s Geared Turbofan engine, will enter into service on schedule this April. Launch customer Widerøe, the largest regional airline in Scandinavia, will take delivery of the first E2-190. The E2 family promises to deliver 15% better fuel efficiency through streamlined and lighter airframe design combined with the most fuel-efficient, latest-technology engine architecture – the Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan engine.

Built on Embraer’s highly successful first generation E-jet program, the E2 program completely redesigned the wing, and introduces new pylons, landing gear, horizontal stabilizers, cabin, cabin air system, air cycle machine, bleed air system, and a new fly-by-wire system, beating the original performance targets for the aircraft. The Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan engine was selected as the exclusive powerplant for the E2 family.

“This aircraft is the culmination of Embraer’s long expertise in continuously improving performance through innovation,” said Embraer Commercial Aviation CEO John Slattery. “Combined with the power of the Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan engine, this is the future of commercial aviation, and we look forward to celebrating the launch of our E2 program with Widerøe this April.”

The E2’s entry into service marks the third platform for Pratt &Whitney’s Geared Turbofan, an option on the Airbus A320neo family and sole-sourced for Bombardier’s C Series. The GTF offers better fuel burn, lower emissions, and a smaller noise footprint. In addition to the innovative gear design, which allows the fan and turbine to spin at their optimal speeds, the engine contains a suite of new state of the art technologies including lightweight composites for the fan module airfoils and cases, the highest efficiency low-pressure turbine currently fielded, and advanced thermal barrier coatings, powder metal disk alloys and turbine airfoil cooling technologies for the high pressure turbine.

“The Pratt family is excited to join Embraer in the launch of their E2 program,” said Pratt & Whitney Commercial Engine President, Chris Calio. “This is a significant milestone for both companies, and we are honored to power and support Widerøe’s new fleet with our GTF engines."

Pratt & Whitney has 8,000 GTF orders with more than 80 customers worldwide and will double its 2017 production of 350 engines in 2018.