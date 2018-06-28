For Embraer CEO Paulo Cesar Souza e Silva, 2018 is going to be a special year. On Oct. 22, 1968, or almost 50 years ago, the EMB-110 Bandeirante made its first flight. Less than a year later, Embraer was established as Brazil’s aircraft manufacturer, succeeding the Centro Tecnico de Aeronautica, which had developed the aircraft. Therefore, this is planned to become a year of celebrations for the company, because “there are not that many aircraft manufacturers that can look ...