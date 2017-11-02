Until midnight on Oct. 27, it looked as if Lufthansa would be enjoying a monopoly on German domestic routes. But then EasyJet and Air Berlin’s administrator struck a last-minute deal that will likely bring a new dynamic to a slowly evolving market. Air Berlin, Lufthansa’s biggest rival for the past decade, ceased operations that day, after its final scheduled flight-—a fully booked Airbus A320 service from Munich—landed at Berlin-Tegel Airport. After 39 years in the ...
