WASHINGTON—The U.S. Transportation Department (DOT) Office of the Inspector General (IG) said on June 20 that it will review FAA’s safety oversight of Southwest Airlines, citing recent events, including an inflight engine failure in April that caused the death of a passenger. In an audit announcement, the IG said it will focus specifically on FAA oversight of Southwest’s systems for managing risk. In 2015, FAA released a final rule that requires Part 121 commercial ...
