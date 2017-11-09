JetBlue Airways will equip its new Airbus A320neo aircraft with the same Thales next-generation seat-back inflight entertainment (IFE) system retrofitted on its A320ceo (conventional engine option) fleet. The airline’s commitment to sticking with embedded IFE on its reengined narrowbody fleet contrasts sharply with the approaches taken by some other U.S. carriers such as American Airlines. The carrier announced earlier this year that its Boeing 737 MAX aircraft will be delivered ...