Pressing the Case Congressional advocates of removing U.S. air traffic control (ATC) services from the FAA’s oversight are seizing on a new Transportation Department report that questions whether the aviation agency exaggerated the benefits of its next-generation ATC modernization program. According to the department’s inspector general, the FAA’s assertion that $161 billion in benefits will be provided by NextGen by 2030 was based on a business case that includes 64 ...