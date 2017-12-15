Delta Air Lines has spent $2 billion over the last five years investing in foreign airlines, pinning its global strategy on building a vast network that extends far beyond the routes flown by its own aircraft. A transpacific joint venture (JV) with Korean Air, already approved by U.S. regulators and awaiting clearance from South Korea’s government, will become Delta’s seventh cross-border tie-up that involves an antitrust-immunized JV or an equity stake, or both. Nowhere is this ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Delta-WestJet Joint Venture Would Stretch Airlinesâ€™ Networks " is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.