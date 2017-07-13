FRANKFURT—Delta Air Lines on July 13 took delivery of its first Airbus A350-900, the first of the model to be delivered to a North American customer. Although Delta is now starting to renew its widebody fleet, the U.S. market has so far been slow for three of the latest widebody programs—the A350, the Boeing 787 and the Boeing 777X. Neither Delta, United Airlines nor American Airlines have placed any orders for the Boeing 777X, a program launched on the basis of orders from ...
REGISTER FOR FREE ACCESS (Valid Email Required)
Register now for free access to "Delta Takes First A350 In Slow U.S. Widebody Market" and other premium content selected daily by our editors. Your free registration will also allow you to comment on any article posted to Aviationweek.com.
Current magazine subscribers: digital access to articles associated with your subscription are now included at no added charge to you. Simply use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.