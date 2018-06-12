SHANGHAI—The scheduled first delivery of the Sino-Russian Craic CR929 widebody airliner has been advanced by two years to 2025, with the first flight now scheduled for 2023. The CR929 will feature a more-electric systems design and cockpit commonality with Comac’s C919, said an official from Comac, a partner in the Craic consortium. Composites will exceed 50% of the structure. United Aircraft Corp. (UAC) is Comac’s equal partner in the program. Published dimensions of ...
