Airbus A350-900

Airbus’ presence at the 2017 Dubai Airshow will be headlined by the A350-900, which has secured at least seven customers across the Middle East and North Africa. These include Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways, which is awaiting the delivery of 40 A350-900s and 22 stretched A350-1000s. Airbus will also display the A319, as well as the A400M and C295 military airlifters.