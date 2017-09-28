If the Comac ARJ21 was a genuinely commercial program, the manufacturer would at this point say it had done its best, but as everyone knows, developing a jet airliner without experience is tough. Things have not worked out, and it is time to move on. That is not how China works, however. Instead, Comac is gearing up for volume production. Although Chinese airlines are not likely keen to operate the regional jet, Comac must know that the government will tell them to take it anyway. Just two ...