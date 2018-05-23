The Sino-Russian Craic CR929 widebody airliner has grown during development and now requires greater thrust than envisaged before program launch last year. The aircraft, comparable with the Airbus A330-900 in a 2015 concept design, is now rather larger: It is approximately the same length as the Airbus aircraft but has a wider fuselage, enough for nine-abreast economy seating. An engine type generating 78,000 lb. thrust is now needed; in 2015, thrust per engine was 71,226–75,000 ...