Comac will need to dramatically step up the pace of flight testing of the C919 if the narrowbody airliner program is to reach its latest targets of achieving certification in 2020 and first delivery the following year, industry officials say. Some stability in the program is apparent, as Comac follows an announced schedule for delivery of prototypes. But people close to the development effort are skeptical about the current timetable, even though Comac itself has expressed confidence by ...