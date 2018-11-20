Comac will need to dramatically step up the pace of flight testing of the C919 if the narrowbody airliner program is to reach its latest targets of achieving certification in 2020 and first delivery the following year, industry officials say. Some stability in the program is apparent, as Comac follows an announced schedule for delivery of prototypes. But people close to the development effort are skeptical about the current timetable, even though Comac itself has expressed confidence by ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Comac C919 Testing Needs To Accelerate" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.