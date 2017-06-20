As engine makers jostle for position on Boeing’s potential New Midsize Airplane (NMA), CFM International hints that a new engine architecture with a gear-driven fan is among the various concepts under consideration.

Pratt & Whitney has already confirmed that growth versions of its PW1000G geared fan family are under study for NMA, while Rolls-Royce has also tacitly declared that its geared UltraFan will be its primary approach to the new Boeing airliner. CFM, which will lead the joint bid from General Electric and Safran under the joint venture banner, has until now remained silent on any potential major architecture considerations for the NMA contest.

CFM Executive Vice President Allen Paxson says multiple options are being studied to meet the high performance efficiency goals required by Boeing for the 45,000-lb.-thrust NMA engine. “When we launched into the Leap program, we had 18 different architectures we considered, with a variety of technologies. We have run all of the requirements of the customer against what we can have mature and ready. So, rest assured we are doing the same thing this time.”

CFM Program Executive Vice President and General Manager Francois Bastin adds, “We are not ruling out any architecture. We have no religion, or have no dogma, against the gear.”

Pratt President Bob Leduc has commented recently that the engine maker will go all out to use legal means to protect the patents covering the GTF family, but CFM appears unconcerned by the threat.” The engine makers have already exchanged the opening shots in what could turn into a bitter battle over Pratt’s patents for the GTF fan-drive gear system. Despite recent rulings in support of Pratt, CFM maintains that GE’s earlier work on several geared engine concepts—such as the reduction-gear-configured quiet clean short-haul experimental engine (QCSEE) project with NASA in the 1970s—prove the basic technology was already in play.

Rolls-Royce also claims that Pratt & Whitney’s argument is indefensible. The UK engine maker, which is test running a 100,000-hp power gear system in Germany, cites its own geared heritage through several programs, including heritage Allison and Rolls turboprops and turboshafts and the gear-driven lift fan on the Lockheed Martin F-35B.