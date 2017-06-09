The campaign to remove air traffic control (ATC) responsibilities from the FAA and create a private, nonprofit organization to run U.S. airspace still faces strong headwinds on Capitol Hill—even with a powerful new ally. In a White House ceremony, President Donald Trump rolled out an ATC restructuring “framework” that could be incorporated into a new FAA reauthorization bill that House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Bill Shuster (R-Pa.) is readying to ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Can The President Help ATC Reform Pass?" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package. Click “subscribe now” below to view your options.
Current Aviation Week & Space Technology magazine subscribers: simply use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.