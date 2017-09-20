A familiar joke in the Chinese airline industry is that the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) has higher physical standards for pilots than the national space program has for astronauts. But now the CAAC has dropped some reasons for rejecting candidates for airliner cockpits. The CAAC has relaxed its tough physical requirements for entry into pilot training, potentially improving the availability of personnel who are always in short supply in China. Eyesight requirements have ...
